▶️ VIDEO: Idaho interstate shut down so herd of elk can cross

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Authorities in Fort Hall, Idaho, partially shut down a major interstate to help hundreds of elk cross to the other side on Sunday.

Footage filmed and posted by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish & Game department shows the extensive multi-agency operation that was necessary to get the herds of elk across Interstate 15 safely.

“Overall, it was a great success…we first moved the herd which was approximately 150 elk that were south of exit 80 on interstate 15. We then moved to the northern herd which was approximately 389 elk…this herd split but we were still able to get them across safely. These crossings across interstate 15 was a fairly large operation involving multiple agencies and a lot of moving parts,” Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish & Game said.

MORE WILDLIFE NEWS: VIDEO: So, this moose walks into a hospital…

MORE WILDLIFE NEWS: VIDEO: Idaho moose attacks snowmobiler

MORE WILDLIFE NEWS: Wolf pack sightings reported in Sisters-Terrebonne area appear exaggerated