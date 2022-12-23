▶️ Do this before you wrap that electronic Christmas gift

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re giving someone a new phone or gaming system for Christmas, you may expect to see a huge smile from the person opening it.

That smile can easily become a frown and make for a frustrating Christmas morning for everyone — mainly because they won’t be able to use most of them right out of the box.

Consumer technology Reporter Jamey Tucker takes a look at the one thing parents will want to do before wrapping up those gifts.

