EV rebate program to be suspended May 1, says Oregon officials

If you’re planning on buying an electric car, make sure you buy it now. Due to lack of funding, the Oregon Department of Environemtal Quality says they will suspend the Clean Vehicle Program starting on May 1.

Oregon officials say that the program is only temporarily suspended until funding can be replenished for next year. This is the first time since the program was created in 2018, that the department has paused it.

If you buy or lease an EV or hybrid before April 30, you still have six months to apply for a rebate up to $2,500. If funding runs out before your application is turned in, you will be put on a waiting list for when the program starts back up.