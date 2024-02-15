Pacific Power handing out more than $2 million for EV projects around Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pacific Power is handing out more than $2 million for electric vehicle projects.

The money is getting distributed between 22 organizations around the state to help expand electric mobility services.

The Giving Plate in Bend is one organization getting a portion of the money. It plans to use the money to purchase an electric refrigerated truck and a charging station.

“It just was exciting to see that we could actually get a refrigerated vehicle, but also an EV,” said Ranae Staley, executive director of The Giving Plate. “That is an incredible blessing to our organization to have a vehicle that keeps our food at temperature but also saves us on gas.”

Multiple other organizations across Central Oregon got a piece of this funding as well.

Pacific Power say these kinds of projects are meant to contribute to a more sustainable future.