Test drive an electric vehicle in Bend Saturday, without the sales pitch

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a chance to test drive an electric vehicle — without the sales pitch.

The Forth Mobile Showcase comes to Bend Saturday, giving the public a chance to test a variety of electric cars and bikes. It’s called the Green Tour Ride and Drive.

“It’s an education center on wheels that brings electric transportation opportunities directly to rural and traditional undeserved communities,” said Brandon Zero from Pacific Power.

The event is at the Environmental Center at 16 NW Kansas Avenue in Bend, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

The State of Oregon recently received approval for $7.7 million in federal funding to build out its electric vehicle infrastructure.