▶️ Bend-La Pine’s new electric school bus makes 1st official run

The Bend-La Pine School District’s new electric school bus made its first official run Tuesday.

When fully charged, the LionC bus can travel up to 125 miles with a total of 71 students on board. Top speed: 60 mph.

As an added safety measure, the bus plays music when it travels under 19 miles per hour. That way, the students know its coming and nearby drivers are aware.

The district says it’s excited for all the benefits the bus provides such as cleaner air, reduced noise and lower cost.

A grant from Pacific Power covered the $157,000 price tag.

Bend-La Pine says it’s the first electric school bus east of the Cascades.