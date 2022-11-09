GOP’s Lawler defeats House Democratic campaign chair Sean Maloney in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — Republican Mike Lawler has defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs as the GOP closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades.

Lawler defeated the five-term New York Democrat who.

Maloney, as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, had led his party’s attempt to retain control of Congress. That means the man whose job it was to make sure Democrats won ended up losing his own election.

And that comes as Democrats in House races across the country defied the expectations of pretty much every political analyst. As of Wednesday morning, it was still officially in doubt which party would take the House and Democrats have the inside track to keeping control of the Senate.

The GOP also swept all four seats on Long Island. There, Republican Anthony D’Esposito won in a congressional district that hasn’t sent a GOP candidate to Washington in 26 years.

D’Esposito is a retired New York Police Department detective and member of the Hempstead town council. He defeated Democrat Laura Gillen.

