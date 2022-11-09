Voters approving making Deschutes County commissioners nonpartisan

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People running for Deschutes County Commissioner won’t be allowed to run on party affiliation if the latest results from Tuesday’s election hold.

Measure 9-148 would make county commissioner seats and elections for those seats nonpartisan. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was passing 61% to 39%.

There are currently two Republicans and one Democrat on the Deschutes Board of County Commissioners. Both of the Republicans — Tony DeBone and Patti Adair — were on Tuesday’s ballot and were leading as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Democrat on the board is Phil Chang.

