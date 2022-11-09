Voters approving making Deschutes County commissioners nonpartisan

People running for Deschutes County Commissioner won’t be allowed to run on party affiliation if the latest results from Tuesday’s election hold.
Measure 9-148 would make county commissioner seats and elections for those seats nonpartisan. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was passing 61% to 39%.
There are currently two Republicans and one Democrat on the Deschutes Board of County Commissioners. Both of the Republicans — Tony DeBone and Patti Adair — were on Tuesday’s ballot and were leading as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Democrat on the board is Phil Chang.
