Crook County school board race likely pushing high voter turnout

Perhaps no race in Tuesday’s special district election in Central Oregon has driven more voters to the ballot box than the race for Crook County school board.

Incumbent Doug Smith is facing Cheyenne Edgerly. Edgerly made news last year by questioning the placement of books with LGBTQ references in the public library.

Patti Norris is trying to hold onto her seat against Jessica Brumble.

And incumbent Jessica Ritter is facing Jennifer Knight and Eddy Howard.

This race may be the reason Crook County is seeing such an unexpectedly high turnout for an off-year election.

“We’re sitting just right about 34% (voter turnout) right now, which is more than double the last district election and the highest district election turnout since I’ve been in office,” said Crook County Clerk Cheryl Seely.

The deadline to turn in ballots is 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.