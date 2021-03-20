Election coming to Redmond School District for board vacancy in May

The Redmond School District will need to fill a vacant position on its school board in May.

On Thursday, the district announced that chairman Tim Carpenter will be resigning after two, six-year stints on the panel.

The Board of Directors is now seeking qualified people to apply for Position #4.

The term ends in 2023.

Candidates who are interested in applying to fill the position must file a declaration of candidacy or petition for nomination for office with the Deschutes County Clerk by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

Filing forms are available at the Deschutes County Clerk’s office, located at 1300 NW Wall Street, Suite 202, in Bend and online at deschutes.org/clerk.

The board consists of five members elected at large.

Those interested must be registered voters in the district and must have been residents within the district for one year immediately preceding the appointment.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on April 1, 2021.