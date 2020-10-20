▶️ Election 2020: State Senate – 27th District

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Incumbent State Sen. Tim Knopp says opening businesses back up and getting employees paid is key to helping the economy recovery from COVID-19.

“The most important thing is to make sure that people are earning a paycheck,” said Knopp, a Republican. “And that they’re able to put food on the table and provide for their families.”

His Democratic challenger, Eileen Kiely, suggests a similar approach.

“The way that we recover is by focusing on the needs of Oregon families,” Kiely said.

Both also believe current COVID guidelines are fair and emphasized the importance of the public doing its part.

“I wear masks in public when I’m out there and I think I’ve learned to wash my hands pretty well,” Knopp said. “I think we all need to make sure we’re doing that.”

“The best thing that we can do to keep our businesses open, and get our schools open, is to take care of each other,” Kiely said. “By wearing a mask, washing our hands, and respecting the distance.”

As for wildfire relief, Knopp suggests aid in removing debris, expediting permits, and rebuilding homes.

As well as putting money towards schools damaged by smoke.

“Kids are going to need to go back to school,” Knopp said. “We need to make sure that schools are ready and available.”

Kiely is encouraging defensible spaces.

“We need to create defensible spaces and we need to reduce greenhouse gases as soon as possible,” Kiely said.

Knopp has claimed Kiely will “bring Portland politics to Central Oregon.”

“My opponent has yet to come up with one single thing that she would vote differently than the Liberal Democrats from Portland,” Knopp said.

Kiely says her voters are more concerned with national politics being brought into the region.

“My opponent has taken over $300,000 from out-of-state interests that do not represent Central Oregon,” Kiely said.