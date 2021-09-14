Eilish, Lil Nas X — and yes, Rihanna — dazzle at Met Gala

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish went full glam at Monday’s Met Gala in an Old Hollywood peachy ball gown by Oscar de la Renta with a full train and plunging neckline.

Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair, while another co-host, Timothée Chalamet raced onto Fifth Avenue to take photos for fans before walking up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in casual white silk joggers, short jacket and matching Converse sneakers.

Rihanna, ever the Met Gala queen, showed up late in a huge black look.

With a theme of American independence, celebrity looks are as far flung as usual, like Dan Levy’s “printed leg of mutton sleeves.”