Eight dogs and cats killed, six saved, in NW Redmond house fire

Eight animals died in a house fire Friday night on NW Canal Blvd in Redmond.

All of the people in the single family home escaped before Redmond Fire and Rescue arrived.

Fire crews described flames blowing out two windows on the north side of the structure when they arrived after 8:30 PM according to Battalion Chief Ken Brown.

Firefighters had reports of animals trapped inside.

After knocking down the flames from the exterior they went in to search for any victims or pets.

Six dogs and cats were revived with oxygen and taken to a local vet by neighbors.

Crews discovered five cats and three dogs perished from smoke inhalation.

After a preliminary investigation, Battalion Chief Brown said the probable cause of the fire was electrical.

The home suffered an estimated $45,000 of damage, and the owner lost contents worth $20,000.

The Red Cross came in to help the residents with shelter and supplies.