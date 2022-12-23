▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy.

A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs.

Trader Joe’s also has signs up limiting the amount you can buy.

A Food 4 Less manager told Central Oregon Daily News that they have eggs. But until shipments arrive, they never really know if all the eggs they ordered will arrive.

