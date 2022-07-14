by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man reported missing last week from the Warm Springs Reservation has been found after police say he spent a week lost in the woods.

Warm Springs Tribal Police say Edward Bock has been located and is safe.

The search for Bock began after his car was found by Trout Lake last Thursday with the windows rolled down and his wallet and identification inside. That was a day after he was seen in Redmond.

Police said Bock wanted to hike to the top of Olallie Butte. But sundown came faster than he expected.

Bock spent the first night in a crevasse on the side of the butte and got lost trying to walk back, police said. Bock finally found a stream and followed it out.

A Warm Springs resident found Bock beside B140 Road. He was taken to St. Charles Medical Center in Madras.

“By all accounts he’s in pretty decent shape considering spending a week in the woods,” Lt. Ron Gregory of Warm Springs Tribal Police said in a statement.

A posting on the Oregon Hikers website says that much of the trail to Olallie Butte is sporadically maintained and may be dangerous or hard to follow. It’s considered a “hike at your own risk” trail.

Bock is from Madison, Wisconsin.