▶️ Edison Sno-Park snow shelter closed over safety concerns

A popular snow shelter in the Edison Sno-Park is closed due to safety concerns.

The forest service says structural integrity of the Edison Snow Shelter has degraded to the point it is not safe for the public to use.

“The structure itself is starting to degrade. Missing shingles. Spacing between boards has gotten pretty large in the floor. Key supportive pieces of the structure have started to deteriorate as well. The overall condition was in a place where we felt it would be safer for the public to not use the space this winter,” said Jamie Ollie, Deschutes National Forest spokesperson.

The Edison Snow Shelter is about a mile from the Edison Sno-Park parking lot. The nearest open snow shelter — the AC/DC Shelter — is about two miles north.

People who ski and snowshoe in Edison Sno-Park and are looking for a place to stop and rest will need to plan ahead.