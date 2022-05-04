EDCO releases 2022 Central Oregon Largest Employer List

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

According to data collected by Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), this year the top 50 private companies collectively employ over 20,300 Central Oregonians.

St. Charles Health System has once again earned the top spot as Central Oregon’s largest private employer, employing over 4,500 people regionwide.

“Given the challenges many have faced over the 2+ years of the pandemic, we are grateful for the willingness of so many employers to share their employment data,” Jon Stark, Interim CEO of EDCO said. “We are proud to have so many growing and sustainable companies on the high desert and while larger organizations play an important role in our economy, it’s the smaller, often younger companies that generally have the largest net gains in employment.”

2022 largest employers include:

Central Oregon (Private)

1. St. Charles Health System

2. Bright Wood Corporation

3. Sunriver Resort

4. Les Schwab Headquarters & Tire Centers

5. Mt. Bachelor

Bend (Private and Public)

1. St. Charles Health System

2. Bend-La Pine School District, Bend

3. Deschutes County

4. Mt. Bachelor

5. City of Bend

Redmond (Private and Public)

1. Redmond School District

2. St. Charles Health System

3. BasX

4. Fred Meyer

5. Medline ReNewal

Jefferson County (Private and Public)

1. Warm Springs Tribal Government

2. Bright Wood Corporation

3. Jefferson County School District 509J

4. Deer Ridge Correctional Institute

5. Keith Manufacturing Co.

Crook County (Private and Public)

1. Les Schwab Prineville Operations

2. Rosendin Electric Inc.

3. Crook County School District

4. Meta Platforms, Inc. – Facebook Data Center

5. Brasada Ranch

Sisters (Private and Public)

1. Black Butte Ranch

2. Sisters School District

3. Laird Superfod

4. Sisters Coffee Company

5. Ray’s Food Place

Sunriver/La Pine (Private and Public)

1. Sunriver Resort

2. Bend-La Pine School District, La Pine

3. Sunriver Brewing Company

4. Sunriver Homeowners Association

5. La Pine Community Health Center

Data for the lists are self-reported and not audited, so are only to be used as an informational guideline. Some businesses chose not to participate in these lists and are therefore excluded.