WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are becoming less supportive of punishing Russia for launching its invasion of Ukraine if it comes at the expense of the U.S. economy, a sign of rising anxiety over inflation and other challenges. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

It finds that while broad support for U.S. sanctions has not faltered, the balance of opinion on prioritizing sanctions over the economy has shifted.

Americans interviewed by the AP detail how they’ve had to cut back on driving and spending and want the White House to focus on domestic concerns, even as many people have sympathy for Ukraine.

