▶️ Central Oregon Easter egg hunt weekend calendar

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With the forecast looking more like spring, it is shaping up to be a nice Easter weekend — especially for the Easter Bunny.

Here is a round up of some community egg hunts in Central Oregon.

SATURDAY

The Kiwanis Club hosts a community hunt at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville starting at 9:30 a.m.

The Downtown Bend Business Association along with Bend Brewing Company hosts a hunt on the brewery lawn at 11:15 a.m. That’s at 1019 NW Brooks Street.

SUNDAY

The Bend Elks Lodge hosts an egg hunt at Juniper Park at 9:00 a.m.

In Sisters, the Sisters-Camp Sherman and Cloverdale fire departments start their egg hunt at 1:00 p.m. It will be at the Creekside Park at 657 E. Jefferson Avenue and Three Sisters Overnight Park at 701 Highway 20 East.

Also at 1:00 p.m, the Madras Elks Lodge holds its hunt in Sahalee Park.