▶️ Redmond woman makes Easter baskets for children in need

A Redmond woman is filling in for the Easter Bunny for some families.

Lindsay Fetcho has been making Easter baskets for children in need for five years.

“Each year, I tried to do one or two families just to help. It’s just kinda gotten a lot bigger than expected. I chose to take a waiting list to see how many I could get,” Fetcho said.

That list is currently at 30, but it can still take more. She makes them for kids of all ages and takes in donations from the community and sponsors to help with supplies.

Easter is not the only holiday she helps families with, either.

“We do it for Christmas, Thanksgiving. We’ll provide a meal for a family that can’t afford one,” Fetcho said.

Fetcho says she helped with over 60 meals for Thanksgiving and over 80 meals and gifts for Christmas this year.

As many know, experiencing the holidays after losing a loved one can be difficult. For Fetcho, this is a way to alleviate that pain.

“I lost my dad five years ago, so this just kind of helps keep me busy. It makes me feel good to help people, especially those in need,” Fetcho said.

Fetcho will deliver her baskets the day before Easter, which is April 9. She mostly delivers in Redmond and Bend, but can deliver to Madras and Prineville.

If interested in donating, you can contact Fetcho at (541) 283-5354 or her Facebook page.