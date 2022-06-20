by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

A company that started in Australia, but has called Bend home for close to a decade, is behind a line of vehicles with one main purpose: Allow people to travel almost anywhere on any terrain — on- or off-road.

Earthcruiser began in 2009.

In addition to building vehicles made for experience the outdoors, Earthcruiser offers guided overlanding trips to customers overseas and close to home.

You can see everything Earthcruiser has at the Overland Expo. That’s July 8-10 at the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond.

But no matter what you drive, Earthcruiser has a motto: Don’t destroy what you came to look at.

SEE ALSO: Get Outside: Paintball

SEE ALSO: Get Outside: Motorcycle ride to Lake Billy Chinook