Hundreds gather for Earth Day Fair and Parade in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It was a celebration of Earth this Saturday in Downtown Bend.

The Environmental Center hosted its Earth Day Fair and Parade.

It kicked off with a started at the corner of Louisiana Ave. and Bond St. before it looped back to Troy Field.

The family-friendly event also featured hundreds of visitors checking out local organizations, vendors and performers.

One booth was offered by the City of Bend who was there to share information about their water programs.

“Programs that we have are our water conservation program where we talk about different ways to protect our natural resources, ways that we can help to conserve and to make sure that we’re doing the right thing by the earth and conserving ways to conserve.,” says Julie Price Utility Communcation Education Outreach Coordinator.

Folks were also encouraged to wear costumes to represent their favorite thing about the planet.

This included things like birds, butterflies, and even monkeys.