Early start to fire season in NE Oregon; two wildfires burn

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Forest managers in northeast Oregon have declared an early start to the 2021 fire season, with conditions resembling those that would be typical for mid-summer.

Meanwhile firefighters are containing two wildfires ignited by lightning in the region.

The fire season begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for approximately 2 million acres of forest and rangelands protected by the department.

That means debris burning is prohibited, burn permits will not be issued for burn barrels or open burning, and logging and other industrial operations must have water supplies ready to extinguish any fires.