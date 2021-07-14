Early morning Redmond house fire leaves $1M in damages

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Redmond houses were left with a total $1 million in damages after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Redmond Fire & Rescue arrived at 3357 SW 35th St. after an alarm went off at around 6:15 a.m. in the home.

Flames had made their way through the first and second floors and the attic space, and had spread to a neighbor’s house, according to Battalion Chief Ken Brown.

The people who lived in the homes had escaped when they were alerted by a person walking her dog down the street.

Crews were able to extinguish the fires on the outsides of both homes, and made sure everyone was out before starting work on the insides.

They were able to put out both fires without any injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Crews determined the cause was likely the improper disposal of soiled and oily rags in a garbage can.

The homes belonged to Scouten Family Trust and Katherine Martin.