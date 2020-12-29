▶️ Early morning fire damages Redmond hotel under construction

An early morning fire Tuesday badly damaged a nearly-completed Redmond hotel under construction near the airport.

Redmond Fire Chief Ken Kehmna said crews responded to the Hampton Inn on SW 21st around 1:30 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from the top of the building on the east side.

Initial dispatch reported some explosions on the scene and Kehmna said there was an additional explosion after they arrived, likely from an accumulation of combustible gasses.

He said the fire started in the area of one of the four-story hotel’s large HVAC units and the exact cause is still under investigation. But it’s believed to be electrical or mechanical.

Kehmna estimated the damage to be about $500,000.

But while Redmond and Bend fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading, there was extensive damage to the east side of the building.

“That whole facade on the east side is going to have to come down,” he said. “Much of the third and fourth floor and the roof structure above the area where the fire was is going to have to be completely redone and replaced.”

This was a stubborn fire to extinguish due to freezing temperatures and fire burning in multiple void spaces that had to be accessed by firefighters, according to a release later Tuesday.

The hotel’s sprinkler system was in place, but not yet operational. A final inspection was scheduled for next week.

The hotel was initially scheduled to open in March.

But a statement from Hampton Inn on Tuesday said it looked forward to welcoming guests next summer.