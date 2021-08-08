Early morning box truck crash near Prineville leaves two women injured

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two people were left with non-life threatening injuries early Saturday morning after a box truck rolled over near Prineville, police say.

Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medics from Crook County Fire & Rescue received word at around 6 a.m. about a roll-over motor vehicle crash on SW George Millican Road.

They arrived at the crash site near milepost 9, where the crashed 45-foot 2015 Freightliner box truck was partially blocking the roadway, according to Sergeant Mitch Madden.

The contents of the truck, which included folding chairs and tables, spilled out when the box was destroyed.

Deputies located the driver and passenger, who were both from Texas.

The driver was going north when she traveled off the road, and when she overcorrected, the truck rolled off to the shoulder.

They were both taken to St. Charles Prineville by a passersby and treated for their injuries.

The area near the crash was open to only one lane of traffic while the scene was cleared.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Crook County Fire & Rescue, STAR Towing, Consolidated Towing, and the Crook County Road Department.