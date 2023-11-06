Fire destroys duplex townhome unit near Eagle Crest Resort

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire at a duplex townhome near Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond did significant damage Sunday morning.

Redmond Fire and Rescue said the first arriving units found the fire coming from the garage area that had spread to two vehicles parked in the driveway.

The renter smelled smoke coming from the area of the laundry room between the kitchen and interior garage entrance. Redmond Fire said the occupants evacuated and called 911.

The fire was knocked down from outside. The unit was considered a total loss at an estimated $750,000. The adjoining unit had smoke damage only.

Fire investigators did not have an immediate cause, but the fire is believed to have started in the ceiling.

RELATED: Large shop destroyed in fire north of Bend

RELATED: Fire at Dang’s Vietnamese Restaurant in Bend