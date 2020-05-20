COCC students to receive up to $1,000 thanks to CARES Act

More than 1,500 students at Central Oregon Community College will recieve financial assistance this week thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to Mark Johnson with COCC College Relations.

Johnson said the college was awarded $3,183,671 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. Fifty percent of the money will be allocated to students, with each student recieving a grant ranging from $525 to $1,025. The grants were caliculated with reference to the student’s prior financial aid needs.

The money is meant to support colleges and universities who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Colleges are able to choose whether or not they want to use the funds for additional student aid.

Johnson said COCC recieved the fourth largest amount of funds within the state’s community college network.

The CARES Act aid is not available to undocumented students, even though Oregon state regulations and COCC regulations allow undocumented students to recieve financial aid. Johnson said the COCC Foundation has “stepped up” to help support undocumented students’ financial needs.