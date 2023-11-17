▶️ E-bike safety forum in Bend looks at education, policies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Community members, including state Rep. Emerson Levy, held a public forum Thursday to discuss e-bike safety. They discussed creating systems of education, safety and other rider policies as e-bikes become more popular.

Levy says part of the process is defining what an e-bike is.

“And having that information will better inform policy going forward. So this is step one, and there’s going to be lots of steps after this,” Levy said.

She plans to introduce “Trenton’s Law” during the upcoming legislative session, named for a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a collision while riding an e-bike last summer. That law would reportedly seek to make it so kids under 16 would be prohibited from riding a throttle-assisted e-bike. Pedal-assisted e-bikes would be allowed.

Bike rules in Oregon haven’t been updated since 1997 — the same year the first mass-produced e-bike became available to consumers.