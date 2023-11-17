▶️ Bend girl hit by e-bike injured. Family finds law ‘not black and white’

by Peyton Thomas

A High Desert Middle School student was left with multiple broken bones after her family said she was hit by someone riding an e-bike.

“I have a fractured collarbone and elbow,” sixth grader Sivan Malchy said. “The bike came out of nowhere, they were going really fast. I feel like I was in shock a lot, so I didn’t even really kind of cry.”

She’s now at the beginning of her road to recovery. For now, no playing the tuba and no soccer.

Jill Leonard, Sivan’s mother, was close by and rushed her daughter to the hospital.

“I was really proud of her because I would not have been able to handle it the way she did,” she said. “It was really scary, though, at one point that she had like eight different people around her, you know, working on her.”

Leonard says the e-bike rider, a 17-year-old, was fully cooperative and got their own injuries checked out. But when she called police, she didn’t get the reaction she was expecting.

“Honestly, that disappointed me. They’re like ‘nothing we can do,'” she said. “How are people going to be held accountable for hitting people? Now, if this is a car that hit my daughter, I think it might have been a little bit different.”

Nar Malchy, Sivan’s father,says he feels the same way.

“God forbid she would be more hit, would that trigger any other investigation?” he said.

Shortly after Central Oregon Daily News contacted police, the family says an officer showed up to begin an investigation.

Meanwhile, Sivan will start the healing process.

“I have trouble doing like really simple things,” she said. “Random things like getting up out of a chair, like I tried brushing my hair today and it just was not the best.”

Her parents feel they continue to lack the answers they’re looking for.

“It’s not black and white in the law,” Leonard said. “Maybe this is just the catalyst … ‘Let’s put some accountability in when next time there’s an accident. A, B and C are put in place.’ So then people feel like, ‘okay, my daughter got hurt? This is what’s going to happen now.’”

Leonard said she contacted the city of Bend months ago to try and install a crosswalk at the intersection where Sivan was hit. That hasn’t happened.