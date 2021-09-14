Dutch Bros. to shoulder college costs for employees

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dutch Bros. just announced a partnership with Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions to provide free college tuition for employees.

Employees who have been with the company for at least one year and work at least 30 hours a week will be able to avail of up to $5,250 per year of college tuition funds.

They can put the money towards Bachelors or Associates degrees, certifications, individual courses, GED’s, and other higher education pursuits, to pursue careers in any field they choose.

Funds can also be used to cover books and fees that may be required for coursework.

“I don’t think we go a day without hearing something in the news about attracting and retaining talent in the workforce, across the spectrum of the workforce right now,” Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions VP & GM Dr. Jill Buban said.

“We’re at this inflection point where I think education benefits are really meaningful to employees.”

According to research from Bright Horizons EdAssist Solutions, 45% of American workers say their education became more important for growth over the past year, but 30% said finances were a main barrier to pursuing higher education.

“An employer that is providing an education benefit is really investing in the employee’s future, and as an employee, that kind of gives you a confidence boost and a morale boost, and a real buy-in to your position because it is thinking about your future and not just the 40 hour work week,” Buban added.

Dutch Bros. was started in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma in Southern Oregon, and now boasts 480 locations in 11 states.

“It’s wonderful to see a regional brand like Dutch Bros. really taking the lead in this area,” Buban said. “We see so much with national brands, and we have so many national clients too that it’s really great to see a regional brand that’s really focused on investing in its employees.”