▶️ Dutch Luv day at Dutch Bros. means donations to NeighborImpact

Dutch Luv Day is Friday and it has Central Oregon’s NeighborImpact excited.

Every year, Dutch Bros. Coffee hosts the event. Each franchise chooses a local charity, with $1 from every drink purchase being donated.

This year, Bend Dutch Bros. has chosen to give to the regional food bank NeighborImpact.

“Dutch Bros. is always super supportive, so it’s a great alternative way to come out. Support our food bank, get a delicious beverage and know that your your support is coming back to our food bank,” said NeighborImpact Food Program Director Carly Auten.

The fundraiser runs all day at all Bend Dutch Bros. locations. You can also donate directly to NeighborImpact at each stand.

