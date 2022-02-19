▶️ Dutch Bros ‘Dutch Luv Day’ benefits future NeighborImpact expansion

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Coffee for a good cause.

Whether you knew it or not, a dollar from any drink purchased at Central Oregon Dutch Bros Friday went towards a local non-profit.

It is all a part of the coffee chain’s “Dutch Luv Day,” and a donation will be put towards a much larger project at NeighborImpact.

“We’re proposing a 10,000 square foot food bank with indoor coolers and freezers and loading docks,” Carly Sanders, NeighborImpact program food director said. “All things that will help us serve our community better.”

Expanding the current Redmond food bank warehouse will help NeighborImpact keep up with ongoing demand, having increased services by 78% since 2019.

It is what made the non-profit the perfect choice for Dutch Bros’ annual fundraiser this year, and for the past three years.

“We chose NeighborImpact to be the beneficiary of the Dutch Luv Day specifically just because of how much of an impact that they make in our communities,” Josh Kimzey, Dutch Bros Central Oregon owner and operator said. “Here in Bend, Redmond, and Sisters.”

Over $3 million dollars have been raised so far for the $5 million project, and a couple thousand dollars are expected to come out of the Dutch Luv campaign.

“We are distributing about 4 million pounds of food out of a 3,000 square foot warehouse,” Sanders said. “Our coolers and freezers are outside, they just aren’t adequate enough for the amount of individuals [we’re] serving here in Central Oregon.”

The foodbank serves an average of 40,000 people each month, so yes, every dollar makes a difference.

“We’re really excited to be able to have that space,” Sanders said. “In order to receive and store and distribute healthy, fresh foods to our community.”

NeighborImpact would ideally break ground in September and the project would take about a year.