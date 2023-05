by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dutch Bros raised $2.5 million to raise awareness for ALS, the company announced Tuesday — a tribute to one of their co-founders.

The coffee giant held its 17th Annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser on May 19. The tradition raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in honor of Dane Boersma, who created the company along with his brother, Travis.

Dane died in 2009 after battling ALS.

RELATED: Dutch Luv Day at Dutch Bros means donations to NeighborImpact