Duplex unit considered ‘total loss’ in Redmond fire Tuesday afternoon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Fire & Rescue were called out to reports of a garage fire Tuesday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find the fire in a small multi-family duplex on the 3100 block of Southwest Volcano Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

After ensuring everyone was out of the structure and there was no immediate rescue needs, firefighters made entry into the garage to knock the main body of the fire down.

During that time, secondary crews searched the inside looking for potential victims in both the unit where the fire was located and the adjacent duplex.

Additional arriving firefighters made access into the attic from the exterior, and stopped the remaining fire from causing further damage.

The duplex where the fire happened is considered a total loss of around $75,000 with fire, smoke and water damage, while the second side of the duplex is relatively unscathed.

14 personnel responded to the fire along with one volunteer student.

Mutual aid was provided by the Redmond Police Department, Bend Fire & Rescue, the American Red Cross, Central Electric Co-Op, and Cascade Natural Gas.