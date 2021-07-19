Dump truck collides with semi after it rolls on HWY 97 in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A dump truck pulling a trailer collided with a semi that had rolled and spilled thousands of pounds onto Highway 97 in Redmond Monday morning, according to fire officials.

The crashes happened around 8:40 a.m. when a dump-style semi-truck filled with scrap metal rolled and was then hit by another dump truck loaded with dirt and pulling a trailer.

Redmond Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Ken Brown said the crash closed both lanes of the highway near the NW Canal Blvd. overpass for several hours while the trucks and debris were cleared.

The drivers of both trucks were evaluated but had only minor injuries.