▶️ Both drivers in crash near Sweet Home under the influence, OSP says

Oregon State Police say both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night were under the influence.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20 near Sweet Home.

OSP said on Facebook that a pickup pulling a trailer overshot a left turn and hit a sedan. The driver of the sedan and a passenger in the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OSP said both drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content over the legal limit. They were charged with DUII-Alcohol and Reckless Endangerment of a person.

Oregon State Police are using this incident as a reminder: The holiday season is often a time when more people get behind the wheel while impaired. OSP also says it will have extra patrols into the new year.

