DUII crash leaves multiple people injured in east Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest.

Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m.

They found that 31-year-old Bend man Kenneth Stewart had been driving east on Greenwood in his 2002 Toyota Tacoma when he failed to stop for a red light.

He hit a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that had been driving north through a green light.

Two people were in the bed of the Silverado, and one of them was ejected when the crash happened.

Several people in the truck were significantly injured, with one person sustaining possibly life-threatening injuries.

Stewart was uninjured, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked at the Deschutes County Jail on the following charges:

Assault 3 (B-Felony for DUII enhancement) (4 counts)

DUII

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangering (6 counts)

Officers are working to notify the families of those injured, and more information may be released later.

Hwy 20/Greenwood Ave. and 8th St. were closed for more than four hours but reopened close to 6:30 a.m.

Members of the Bend Police crash reconstruction team responded to investigate and process the scene.

Bend PD wants to thank the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Fire and Rescue, the Oregon Department of Transportation Incident Response team and the City of Bend Streets Department for their assistance.