Duda’s closes early Wednesday night after downtown confrontation

Another disagreement on the streets of Bend during a protests has continued in a war of words on social media.

On Wednesday, a man was seen outside Duda’s Billiards Bar on the sidewalk in Downtown Bend wearing some sort of costume.

Witnesses say he screamed “monkey lives matter” at the protesters who had gathered after an indictment was announced in the Breonna Taylor killing.

The owner of Duda’s said they do not condone the actions of the man. The owner also said Duda’s should not be the target of blame on social media.

Duda’s closed early Wednesday out of concern for the safety of their staff.