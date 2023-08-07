Ducks, Beavers ranked in top 18 of preseason coaches poll

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Beavers and Oregon Ducks will both be nationally ranked as they enter their final college football season together as Pac-12 foes.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches preseason poll was released Monday.

Despite losing more defensive starters and quarterback Stetson Bennett in the NFL Draft, the back-to-back and defending champion Georgia Bulldogs top the rankings.

Oregon is ranked 15th and Oregon State is No. 18. Both teams are coming off seasons that included wins in the Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, respectively.

Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix returns at quarterback for the Ducks.

The Beavers no longer have do-everything player Jack Colletto, but have added Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback.

The other Pac-12 teams in the preseason poll include USC (No. 6); Washington (No. 11); and Utah (No. 14).

Oregon and Washington announced Friday they will leave for the Big Ten next August. They will join USC and UCLA, which announced their moves last year.

At the same time, Utah will head to the Big 12 along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

Oregon State will be one of four Pac-12 schools after this upcoming academic year.

The full coaches poll top 25: