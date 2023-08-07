Ducks, Beavers ranked in top 18 of preseason coaches poll

Bo Nix Oregon Ducks Holiday Bowl
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Monday, August 7th 2023

The Oregon State Beavers and Oregon Ducks will both be nationally ranked as they enter their final college football season together as Pac-12 foes.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches preseason poll was released Monday.

Despite losing more defensive starters and quarterback Stetson Bennett in the NFL Draft, the back-to-back and defending champion Georgia Bulldogs top the rankings. 

Oregon is ranked 15th and Oregon State is No. 18. Both teams are coming off seasons that included wins in the Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, respectively.

Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix returns at quarterback for the Ducks.

The Beavers no longer have do-everything player Jack Colletto, but have added Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei at quarterback.

The other Pac-12 teams in the preseason poll include USC (No. 6); Washington (No. 11); and Utah (No. 14).

Oregon and Washington announced Friday they will leave for the Big Ten next August. They will join USC and UCLA, which announced their moves last year.

At the same time, Utah will head to the Big 12 along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

Oregon State will be one of four Pac-12 schools after this upcoming academic year.

The full coaches poll top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Ohio State
  5. Louisiana State
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Washington
  12. Texas
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Oregon
  16. TCU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oregon State
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Tulane
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Texas A&M
