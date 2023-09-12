Ducks, Beavers to get national audiences for Week 4 matchups

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The entire nation will get to see the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers in back-to-back games for Week 4 of the college football season.

The Pac-12 announced the Ducks, currently ranked No. 13 in both the AP and Coaches polls, will host head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (No. 18 AP; No. 21 Coaches) on ABC. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. PT.

After that, the Beavers (No. 16 AP; No. 17 Coaches) will visit the Palouse to take on the Washington State Cougars (No. 23 AP) on Fox. Kickoff is 4:00 p.m. PT. The game will have particular interest because they will be the only remaining schools in the Pac-12 conference come next summer.

But before that, the Ducks and Beavers have some business to take care of in Week 3 — a pair of Pac-12 vs. Mountain West matchups as Oregon hosts Hawai’i and Oregon State hosts San Diego State.

