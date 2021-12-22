DSCO recovers stolen property after serving search warrant in Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Several stolen items were recovered from a house in Redmond Monday after Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team deputies along with the Street Crime detectives served the warrant at a house in the 3000 block of N. Highway 97 around 3 p.m.

The deputies recovered a variety of items reported stolen in Redmond including a stolen Suzuki motorcycle and electric scooter reported stolen from Walmart, four speakers, a light bar and other electronic equipment.

The speakers and electronics were inside a cargo trailer that had been stolen from a Redmond DJ.

Janes said the trailer was later recovered, but the equipment was still missing.

The items were turned over to Redmond Police to be returned to their owners.

The owner of the home was not there at the time of the search warrant and deputies are still trying to find him.