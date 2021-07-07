DSCO K-9 helps capture Bend man after short chase in stolen truck

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was taken to jail early Wednesday morning after leading Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies on a short chase in a stolen truck and resisting arrest before being captured and bit by a K-9.

Jalen Miller, 27, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated theft, felony attempt to elude, and several other charges.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the incident started around 4:10 a.m. when a deputy saw a truck speeding near Johnson Road and Tumalo Reservoir Road.

The deputy was able to catch up to the truck near Highway 20 and Fryrear Road, where the truck passed another vehicle in a no-passing area.

Janes said the deputy tried to stop the truck, but Miller refused to stop. The deputy ended the chase due to Miller’s reckless driving.

Deputies then saw Miller on Fryrear Road off Highway 126 and set up spike strips in the area.

The spikes deflated two of the truck’s tires, but Miller refused to stop.

Deputies then rammed the truck to bring it to a stop before Miller ran from the scene.

Janes said K-9 Ronin and his partner Deputy Michael Mangin captured Miller, but he refused to comply and resisted arrest.

Ronin ultimately bit Miller before he was arrested.

Janes said deputies learned the Ford F350 had been reported stolen from a business in Bend a day earlier.

Miller was taken to St. Charles for evaluation due to the K-9 bite before he went to jail.

Two deputies also received minor injuries while attempting to take Miller into custody.

They were evaluated at St. Charles and returned to duty, Janes said.