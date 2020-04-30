DSCO asks for public’s help finding missing La Pine woman, three kids

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a 30-year-old La Pine woman and her three young children, according to a news release sent from DCSO Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. William Bailey said Trisha Jepsen and her eleven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter and one-year-old daughter were last seen Monday at their home on Little Deschutes Land in La Pine. Jepsen’s family reported them missing Wednesday morning after they didn’t hear from them or see them since Monday, Bailey said.

Detectives found video surveillance showing Jepson and her children were with 52-year-old Patrick Garcia in Redmond on Tuesday. Jepsen has an active restraining order against Garcia, Bailey said. The video surveillance shows the two were buying food and camping gear.

Jepsen is driving a 1998 light blue Plymouth Voyager van with front end damage, Bailey said. No license plate is available for the van as Jepsen bought it recently.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.