Dry conditions triple number of fires sparked in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Forestry says the number of small wildfires has tripled this spring partly because dry conditions across Oregon, and anyone planning to burn debris needs to be prepared.

The Statesman Journal reports the agency said Tuesday they’ve already doused 70 fires, almost half of which resulted from escaped backyard debris burn piles.

In a normal season, usually 24 fires occur by April 13.

In response, the City of Salem issued a ban on all open burning within the city, including recreational fires.