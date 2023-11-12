▶️ Local artists and artisans selling their work in 4th annual DCAA art show

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Dry Canyon Arts Association put on an art show at Redmond High School over the weekend.

This is the 4th year the art show has taken place but the first time it was held at the school.

The event featured 65 local artists and artisans selling their work in a variety of mediums to encourage art and culture in Redmond.

The event also invited students from the high schools in Redmond to come display and sell their art as well.

“It’s nice to see others peoples art, it’s great I think, it’s very encouraging to keep going,” said Raelynn Luelling an RPA Student and Artist

Donated pieces of art were offered in a raffle raising close to $1,000 and going to local elementary schools for supplies and education.

