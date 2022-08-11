Drug detection dog Ladybug joins Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ladybug is on the job.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team announced Bend Police drug detection K9 Ladybug and her handler, Detective Rob Pennock, are joining the team.

CODE says 10-year-old Ladybug “is highly trained at using her sense of smell to detect a variety of controlled substances, except marijuana. She will be a valuable tool to her teammates during our investigations all around Central Oregon.”

Reasons Ladybug was picked include her “unusually high play, prey, hunt and retrieve drives.” She was also selected based on her socialization, personality, size, and confidence in all environments such as elevated and slick surfaces, confined spaces, and inclement weather.

Ladybug is a Belgian Malinois. Her favorite off-duty activities include hanging around a campfire and tummy scratches.

