▶️ Drug decriminalization law forces DCSO to retire drug-sniffing dogs

by Hannah Sievert

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be using drug-sniffing dogs in drug investigations.

With the passage of Measure 110 in November, which drastically reduces the penalty for possessing hard drugs, drug-sniffing dogs are no longer needed, according to Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

“Due to the decriminalization of small amounts of controlled substances, which they were trained to sniff out, based on our discussions that’s why we decided to discontinue certifying them,” Janes said.

Janes wouldn’t comment on what new tactics the agency will be using in place of the dogs in drug investigations, but he said the agency will adapt.

“We’re not saying we’re not interested in finding drugs anymore,” Janes said. “It’s just a new way we have to do business now.”

One Sheriff’s Office dog trained only for drug-sniffing, Molly, is now retired. Other K-9 units will remain in service, but will primarily be used for tracking suspects.

“We just have to adapt with the way things change in the world,” Janes said. “It’s something we’re constantly having to do when laws change.”

The agency has trained and utilized drug-sniffing dogs for more than 20 years, Janes said.