▶️ Drug Court: Successful Deschutes County addiction treatment program ends

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

A successful addiction treatment program is coming to an end in Deschutes County due to a lack of resources.

Adult Treatment Court, also known as drug court, is a nationwide program that diverts those struggling with addiction from jail and into addiction treatment.

“I’ve been using drugs since I was about 13. Meth specifically has been an issue ongoing in my life between that and drinking,” Adult Treatment Court graduate Steven West said.

The last two participants in the Deschutes County program graduated on Monday.

“For our treatment court, we lost our treatment coordinator. So the person who would coordinate the entire program. And then we lost our treatment provider. Of course, this is a treatment court so without treatment, you can’t have a treatment court,” Deschutes County Judge Raymond Crutchley said.

Crutchley said more than 70% of participants successfully graduate the program.

“When they leave the program, every one of them would have had maintained their sobriety. They would have had a job secured. They would have clean and sober housing. They would have reunited with their children of have a parenting plan in place,” Crutchley said.

West says it was a two-year journey of recovery and growth.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for me. This program offered me a huge opportunity to get back on the right track again and it’s just been a blessing,” West said.

Through the program, West has been able to regain custody of his children, hold a steady job and is now nearly two years sober.

Crutchley says he hopes the program will return, but that will require the necessary resources.