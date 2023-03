by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Irrigation District will host a town hall meeting on Thursday, March 16, at the Powell Butte Community Center.

The town hall will include discussions about the current drought and provide updates from the irrigation district.

COID mainly serves communities east of Bend, Alfalfa, Powell Butte as well as Terrebonne.

